Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

Ex-wife of Mike Epps Reveals He Cheated on Her with His New Wife [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

mechelleepps2
Mechelle McCain, Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson Epps via The YBF

*Mike Epps‘ ex-wife Mechelle McCain has revealed the famous comedian cheated on her with his new wife Kyra Robinson. 

The reveal marks the first time McCain is publicly speaking out about the uncoupling since their divorce was finalized in 2017. The former couple was married for over a decade before calling it quits and they share two teen daughters together.

As reported by The YBF, Mechelle has joined the “Girlfriends and Champagne” show, where she dished about her experience with Epps on her first episode.

“Now you’re on a blog with your new wife. Y’all walking in New York. You still married to me and then still having sex with me,” she said.

“All of a sudden now you’re filing for divorce. You still was having sex with me after that. At some point it clicked not too long after the filling, I’m like ‘so this person is in a place where they feel like they wanna do what they wanna do.’”

She continued, “They filed for divorce. Why would I fight for something when you not being right towards me in your actions?”

The show’s Instagram shared clips from the interview — watch below.

READ MORE: Page Kennedy Talks New Role on Netflix Comedy ‘The Upshaws’ Starring Mike Epps [EUR Exclusive]

Previous articleEn-Tea-Preneur: How One Business Consultant (Stephanie Synclair) Became A Tea Tycoon
Next articleVIDEO: Minnesota Launches Task Force on Missing and Murdered Black Women; 1st of Its Kind in the U.S.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO