Ex-wife of Mike Epps Reveals He Cheated on Her with His New Wife [VIDEO]

*Mike Epps‘ ex-wife Mechelle McCain has revealed the famous comedian cheated on her with his new wife Kyra Robinson.

The reveal marks the first time McCain is publicly speaking out about the uncoupling since their divorce was finalized in 2017. The former couple was married for over a decade before calling it quits and they share two teen daughters together.

As reported by The YBF, Mechelle has joined the “Girlfriends and Champagne” show, where she dished about her experience with Epps on her first episode.

“Now you’re on a blog with your new wife. Y’all walking in New York. You still married to me and then still having sex with me,” she said.

“All of a sudden now you’re filing for divorce. You still was having sex with me after that. At some point it clicked not too long after the filling, I’m like ‘so this person is in a place where they feel like they wanna do what they wanna do.’”

She continued, “They filed for divorce. Why would I fight for something when you not being right towards me in your actions?”

The show’s Instagram shared clips from the interview — watch below.

READ MORE: Page Kennedy Talks New Role on Netflix Comedy ‘The Upshaws’ Starring Mike Epps [EUR Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girlfriends and Champagne (@girlfriends_and_champagne)