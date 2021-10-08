Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford Booted From Atlanta Dream After Their Fight Video Surfaces[WATCH]

*WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have been booted from the Atlanta Dream team after a video emerged recently showing the two women brawling others in Atlanta.

The incident occurred in May outside a day club in the ATL, TMZ reports.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The video is insane — Atlanta Dream All-Star Courtney Williams is seen getting in an all-out brawl in front of a local food truck back in May … squaring up and going after several women throughout the violent incident. Williams’ teammate, Crystal Bradford, also appears to be in the middle of the scuffle, kicking and throwing punches at the same time. Another former Dream player, Kalani Brown, was reportedly involved as well … trying her best to break up the fight.

Williams posted the fight video on YouTube over the weekend and reportedly made jokes about being outnumbered before deleting the clip off her page.

OTHER NEWS: September Job’s Report: Expectations Missed Badly – Payrolls Increased by Only194,000

THIS SHIT AINT CUTE,

AS THEY THINK IT IS.#FREECHENNEDY pic.twitter.com/vOiSzn9OPN — Chennedy Carter’s Leg Sleeve (@TweenTween3) October 3, 2021

She later apologized for the post in a tweet on Monday, saying: “I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” she wrote. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way.”

“I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.”

The Dream released a response to Insider, saying, “The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization.”

“We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

The “next steps” involved curbing Williams and Bradford from the Dream team.

As reported by MadameNoire, Marcus Crenshaw, an agent representing the WNBA players, said that the Atlanta Dream has officially booted the basketball stars.

“I talked to them, and they told me they didn’t want to bring both back,” Crenshaw said on the Girls Talk Sports TV show on Instagram, noting that the players would become unrestricted free agents.

He said the women were canned for embarrassing the team by going public with the video, even though the league “knew about the situation months ago.”

“Right now, the team is trying to act like they have the morals, and [they’re] making [the players] some sort of scapegoats by saying they got put off the Dream because of the altercation,” he said.

According to Crenshaw, Williams thought it was okay to share the clip with her YouTube subscribers because she had not been disciplined when the team first became aware of the melee back in May.

“She didn’t maliciously put it out there because she was trying to ruin her reputation or the Dream. She was simply being a YouTuber, She’s not happy that she did it. Courtney took the video down. Courtney understands the severity of the video,” he added.