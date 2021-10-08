Friday, October 8, 2021
Blackground Records 2.0 Re-release JoJo and Ashley Parker Angle Catalogues

By Yolanda Baruch
*Blackground Records 2.0 re-releases the catalogue of multi-platinum singer-songwriter JoJo and singer-songwriter and actor Ashley Parker Angel via EMPIRE, following Tank’s re-release last Friday.

JoJo and Ashley Parker Angel catalogues which includes albums JoJo, The High Road, and Soundtrack To Your Life now available across all streaming platforms. This coupling of re-releases includes RIAA Platinum JoJo, RIAA Gold The High Road, and Soundtrack To Your Life.

JoJo’s self-titled album includes her debut RIAA-Gold certified anthemic breakup single “Leave (Get Out)” which peaked atop the US Billboard Pop songs chart and at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also includes the RIAA-Gold certified hit single “Baby It’s You.”

With her second studio album The High Road, JoJo spawned her first top-five Billboard Hot 100 and RIAA-Platinum certified hit “Too Little Too Late,” peaking at #3. The album was later certified gold, selling over three million copies worldwide to date.

Ashley Parker Angel’s Soundtrack to Your Life includes RIAA-Gold certified hit “Let U Go”, which peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Soundtrack to Your Life.” The offering debuted #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Billboard’s review called it “great melodic rock … falling somewhere between the earnest balladeering of the Goo Goo Dolls and the driving rock of the All American Rejects.”

 

JoJo (2004) Tracklist:

  1. Breezy

  2. Baby It’s You

  3. Not That Kinda Girl

  4. The Happy Song

  5. Homeboy

  6. City Lights

  7. Leave (Get Out)

  8. Use My Shoulder

  9. Never Say Goodbye

  10. Weak

  11. Keep On Keepin’ On

  12. Sunshine

  13. Yes or No

  14. Fairy Tales

The High Road (2006) Tracklist:

  1. This Time

  2. The Way You Do Me

  3. Too Little Too Late

  4. The High Road

  5. Anything

  6. Like That

  7. Good Ol

  8. Coming for You

  9. Let It Rain

  10. Exceptional

  11. How to Touch a Girl

  12. Note to God

  13. I Can Take You There (Bonus)

  14. Get It Poppin’ (Bonus)

Soundtrack To Your Life (2006) Tracklist:

  1. Let U Go

  2. I’m Better

  3. Soundtrack to Your Life

  4. Feel So Alive

  5. Crazy Beautiful

  6. Who Cares

  7. Shades of Blue

  8. Beautiful Lie

  9. Perfect Now

  10. Where Did You Go

  11. Along the Way

  12. Apology

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0:

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with Hankerson’s expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records – with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo – sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums, and won countless awards. Now, as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson plans to continue their undeniable impact on pop culture. 

ABOUT EMPIRE:

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi Shami, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution, and publishing arms. Ghazi has been recognized for his work in Billboard’s 2021 Indie Power Players list, as well as Billboard’s 2021 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players. With its focus on early-stage artist development, the San Francisco-based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, DRAM, and Anderson.Paak.

By crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster. Coupled with EMPIRE’s unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.

Yolanda Baruch

