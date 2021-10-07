Thursday, October 7, 2021
Wayne Brady Reveals He Will Co-Parent Ex-Wife’s Newborn Baby Boy

By Ny MaGee
wayne brady and his ex-wife
Wayne Brady and his ex-wife

*Wayne Brady has revealed that his ex-wife and her boyfriend have welcomed a child together and the game show host is super excited to be a “Duncle” to the newborn. 

As reported by People, Brady announced on Instagram that his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and her boyfriend Jason Fordham welcomed a baby boy via adoption. Brady gushed in the post that he will be co-parenting along with the couple.

“He’s gonna call me Duncle (Daddy/Uncle) because I plan on being around and doing all that stuff,” Brady, who is the baby’s godfather, shared in an Instagram video.

“Hey y’all, meet Sunny! I love this little man already. They say it takes a village to raise a child and they’re right! The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady,” the TV host captioned the video. “All children will know is love if that’s what you show them. I’m honored to be in his life as his ‘Duncle’ and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.”

Check out Wayne’s post below.

READ MORE: Caller Dropped N-Bombs in Racist Voicemail Left for Wayne Brady at CBS | AUDIO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne Brady (@mrbradybaby)

Brady and Taketa are parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile.

Taketa announced on social media that she and Fordham “expanded our blended family” and welcomed “birth mom, Ana” and son “Sundance-Isamu.”

“Ana, thank you for making me a mommy again along with you. Thank you for blessing Jason with the gift of fatherhood, making Maile a big sister, & Wayne a godfather. He’s going to spoil Sunny like crazy!” she added. Check out her full statement via the Instagram post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandie Taketa (@mandietaketa)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

