*Oh, so Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) has got jokes, huh? We found that out when dropped a lug on Whoopi Goldberg during her stop at “The View’ on Thursday.

The bottom line reaction from viewers and social media is that she fat-shamed the co-host.

Corcocran made the jibe after Goldberg jokingly asked if she’d be able to fit into jeans from Good American, a denim company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and “Shark Tank” star Emma Grede.

“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg, 65, asked, with co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro assuring her that she’d be able to rock the body-inclusive brand.

That’s when Corcoran decided to crack on Whoopi and put her 2 cents in with these words:

“When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me,” she said. “I’m gonna make two pairs!”

The 72 year-old real estate mogul’s zinger definitely hit the spot ’cause it led to loud groans from the studio audience, and a look of disappointment from Goldberg. Meanwhile, Corcoran smiled awkwardly.

At that pont, Ana Navarro came to Whoopi’s defense as she went in on Corcoran’s outfit.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” she said, pointing to Corcoran’s floral bodycon dress.

“Donald Trump Jr. tried that on me. It didn’t work!” Navarro added, referring to Don Jr. recently tweeting, “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity” following her false positive test for the coronavirus.

The consensus, Page Six notes, is that most viewers seemed to take offense to Corcoran’s joke, while praising Navarro for having Goldberg’s back.

“Don’t come for the moderator,” wrote one viewer. “Ana is good friends with all of the co-hosts and very close to Whoopi. Ana will call you out in a second if you come for one of the co-hosts, but will really come for you if you mess with Whoopi.”

Despite the insulting nature of the joke, others believe Corcoran meant no real harm, with one of her supporters writing, “Ana is GOLDEN 😂😂😂 but honestly I just think Barbara was trying to be funny, go easy on her lol Whoopi is a comedian and can take it.”



Doing some damage control, Corcoran, later apologized and addressed the negative feedback in a video shared to Twitter.

“I just came back from ‘The View’ and saw my old friend, Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” she explained. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny.”

She added, “For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry.”