‘Truth Be Told’ Exclusive Clip: ‘It’s Survival’ [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of the true-crime anthology series “Truth Be Told,” debuting Friday, October 8 on Apple TV+.

Tune in Friday to the eighth episode entitled “The Untold Story,” which finds Micah (Kate Hudson) threatening to expose Poppy’s (Octavia Spencer) dark secret, meanwhile, Markus (Mekhi Phifer) makes a major decision. Check out the clip below!

About “Truth Be Told”

The sophomore season of “Truth Be Told” debuted exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 20. The NAACP Image Award-winning drama from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, stars executive producer, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, along with Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson who joins the second season for her first lead role in a television series. The 10-episode season, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, returned with the first episode, with new episodes premiering every Friday through October 22.

Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, season two follows Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge and Mychala Faith Lee.Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Katherine LaNasa, Michael Beach and Tami Roman.

“Truth Be Told” is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Serving as executive producers alongside Spellman are Octavia Spencer; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

