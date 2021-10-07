Thursday, October 7, 2021
Ray J Files For Divorce Again Amid Hospitalization with Pneumonia

By Ny MaGee
princess love - ray j

*Ray J is reportedly hospitalized with pneumonia but that hasn’t stopped him from filing for divorce from his wife Princess Love.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Ray’s divorce docs — filed Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court — mark the third time the couple’s now walked down the divorce aisle. Princess fired the first salvo with her divorce filing in May 2020. They spent that summer in quarantine, and tried to patch things up, but by September Ray had filed. Since then, the couple’s made another attempt at reconciliation — both moved to Florida with their 2 kids.

As we reported, two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation. 

READ MORE: Ray J and Princess Love Call Off Divorce, Move to Miami for New Beginning

 

Last May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow-up, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

The couple filed to have their divorce dismissed on February 16 and their request was granted on March 1. Ray J previously opened up on TMZ Live about relocating to Miami from Los Angeles with his wife of more than four years and their two kids.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Ray J said during the February 2021 interview. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon.”

“We’ve been taking care of the kids,” he continued, revealing that moving to Florida has “given us a different mood and a different outlook on life. We’re taking it one day at a time,” he continued.

TMZ notes that they spoke to Ray J Wednesday morning, “and he was still struggling — so, the fact he’s pushing forward with a divorce at this moment seems like a sign of just how far south things have gone with Princess,” the outlet writes.  

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

