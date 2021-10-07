*OUR ROOTS on EURWEB has been a contributing factor to Smithsonian arranging a webinar cartoon workshop this month, the 28th of October.

Last week here, OUR ROOTS began celebrating Black History month in the United Kingdom and it is on this basis that the Washington DC based Smithsonian National Museum of African Art has shown interest in projecting this celebration to the US, around the UK and the rest of the world through TAYO Fatunla’s illustrated drawings documenting black history through the years. With this many will know of this celebration which began in the U.K. thirty years ago. OUR ROOTS, as old as BHM U.K. continues to celebrate Black Britons as well on EURWEB.

Through the years, OUR ROOTS has been featured in many publications, school books and magazines showcasing works of the talented TAYO and his award winning Black History drawings. It was first introduced to the US and syndicated by TAYO’s mentor, the late Jerry Robinson who created The Joker, and on the EURWEB courtesy of founder, Lee Bailey who saw the need for such commendable drawings to be noticed as an educational cartoon documentary tool and this has been the case for years now.

Now you can discover the wonderful world of cartooning and animation as Smithsonian National Museum of African Art celebrates Black History Month in the United Kingdom by TAYO Fatunla, a comic artist and editorial cartoonist best known for his EURWEB feature contribution, OUR ROOTS.

For 28 October Viral Cartoon workshop booking – https://africa.si.edu/wp-content/uploads/tayo-workshop-FINAL.pdf

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is now available. Excerpts from book will be featured on EURWEB throughout this month of October. Write to [email protected] for enquiries



