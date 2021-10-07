Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

*Kelis’ husband Mike Mora has revealed that he’s battling stage 4 stomach cancer, and he’s documenting the experience on social media.

In a series of Instagram posts, Mora explains that he started to fell ill after his family moved to southeast LA to live on a farm, Essence reported. He assumed he was suffering from fatigue due to working long hours under the sun on the family’s farm. However, Mora began to experience brutal stomach pain, a “loss of appetite,” and severe back pain.

Mora says that when he finally decided to do something about it he “was a bit late,” but also “just in time.”

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he continued. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone,” he wrote.

Mora was later officially diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that grows in the lining of the stomach, according to the National Cancer Institute. After undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, his specialist revealed that the cancer had spread aggressively to the lymph nodes in his back. Mora has been in treatment for a year now and is documenting his scary health journey with the hope of helping others.

The real estate mogul shared the following with fans about his medical journey:

“I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that!

This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm….”

Kelis, who married Mora in 2014, has yet to comment publically on her husband’s condition. The couple share son Shepard who was born in 2015 and daughter Galilee who was born in 2020. Kelis also shared 12-year-old son Knight with her ex, rapper Nas.