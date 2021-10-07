Thursday, October 7, 2021
Anti-Vaxxers

How This Unhoused Man Shut Down a Woman's Anti-Vax Jibberish with Six Words (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Unhoused Man
This unhoused man shuts down an anti-vaxxer’s argument against taking the COVID-19 vaccine in viral video (Screenshot)

*An anti-vaxx parade made its way down Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday, with at least one of the marchers yelling scientifically-unproven nonsense into a megaphone … only for her entire argument against taking the COVID vaccine to be destroyed by a nearby unhoused man whom they were trying to use as an example.

“Do you see all of these homeless people around?” the woman shouted in her megaphone. “Are they dead in the streets with COVID? Hell no! Why?”

Before she could answer her question, a man pushing a shopping cart down the street yelled: “Because I’m vaccinated, you dumb f-ck!”

The woman continued yapping, telling people within earshot to “wake up.” Sadly, she did not take her own advice.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

