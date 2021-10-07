Holly Robinson Peete Slams Air Canada After Sons Stranded at Airport

*Holly Robinson Peete took to Twitter on Monday to blast Air Canada for flagging her sons at the airport and leaving them stranded.

Peete wrote to her followers, “Excuse me @AirCanada but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”

She continued, tweeting: “I have been traveling back-and-forth to Canada on your airline for 35 years and have never been asked to swipe the actual card that paid for the tickets. Why were these two refused??… The gate agent turned his back on them and refused to allow me to talk to him over the phone to try to explain that I paid for the tickets and I had the card. No more flights until first thing in the morning stuck at the airport.”

MSNBC‘s Tiffany D. Cross reached out to Peete for updates on the situation. The veteran actress responded to the host on Tuesday morning, writing, “Thanks sis. The boys had to stay overnight in the airport hotel at our expense. Airline saying this happens sometimes -that they were ‘flagged.’ In any case we rebooked them hoping they don’t make them produce a credit card again this morning. I am on set at work standing by.”

Peete said the airline flagged her sons because they were two boys sitting in business class on a one-way ticket.