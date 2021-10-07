Thursday, October 7, 2021
Giancarlo Esposito Frustrated with Actors Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated

By Ny MaGee
*We love Giancarlo Esposito but we’re giving him the side-eye for adding his voice to the pro-vaccine movement by harassing the unvaccinated.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor expressed his frustration with his unvaccinated colleagues who “have superstar agents and managers who can strong arm studios,” writes Uproxx. 

Esposito is calling them out, saying: “If you don’t want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself,” he says. “[Otherwise] you’re saying ‘F*ck you’ to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don’t understand how people don’t vaccinate. For me, I’ve lost dear friends, so I know it’s real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I’m not downing anyone who doesn’t want to vaccinate. Don’t work. Go ride it out somewhere where you’re not going to compromise anyone else if you get it.”

Meanwhile, people who are fully COVID vaccinated can still get (and die from) Covid-19 even though being immunized allegedly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, according to so-called health experts.

Health officials are now confirming that many vaccinated people are responsible for breakthrough cases.

The CDC confirmed that fully vaxxed people are testing positive and getting sick, and many are likely to get a breakthrough infection. 

“Every year, because the influenza virus mutates, we tell people to get a flu shot because we know that it changes, and last year’s protection may not be as good against this year’s viruses,” said Dr. Ilboudo, a pediatric infectious disease expert. “Although SARS-CoV2 is not an influenza virus, it also mutates and the new strains—as we have seen with Delta—can become more virulent.”

Dr. Ilboudo also noted that the viruses that cause COVID mutate more frequently than flu viruses. 

According to the CDC, a vaccine breakthrough case occurs when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after getting the jab, per MSN.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

