*Daniel Craig comes to the end of his James Bond road with a fitting tribute to 007 in “No Time to Die.” It’s nostalgic and contemporary.

Be it a “license to kill” or “shaken, not stirred,” traditional one-liners coexist with current jargon and modern technology. The action scenes are off the hook and there’s a new 007 in town. A black beauty named Nomi (Lashana Lynch).

“No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s swan song to James Bond, Agent 007 after 15 years. It was a rocky start for Craig when he was cast as 007. The critics were brutal, saying a blond Bond would never work. The Daily Mirror immediately nicknamed him James Bland. The trolling continued with one online bulletin board that read: “I’m sure a blond could play James Bond, but not someone who’s so ugly and uncharismatic as Daniel Craig.” Haters even started a website called, CraigNotBond.com.

The first time I interviewed Craig was during that achromous period in his career. It was at the New York Sony headquarters on Madison Avenue. My story was entitled, “I Made the Blond Bond Blush.” I poised the question, “How does it feel to be blond with blue eyes but the brunt of prejudicial attacks.” He turned red but laughed hysterically. “The whole thing was a nightmare,” he lamented. Fast forward fifteen years later and Craig is now being touted as one of the best Bonds ever, not to mention bringing the most money to the franchise.

“No Time to Die” pulls out all the stops and is a must see. In it, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix (Jeffrey Wright), whom he considers a brother, shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Bond, having severed his relationship and employment with MI6, the door is open for a new Agent 007 and Noni is more than happy to fill 007’s shoes. When she asks M (Ralph Fiennes) for the moniker, he tells her she can have it, adding what’s in a name. Reflecting on that name, his journey and “No Time to Die,” Craig says, “I have always been very happy with the way the 007 films I’ve been a part of turned out.

“It’s been a lot about the relationships and how those relationships affect him and how they change and steer his life. Whether it’s with the villain or whether it’s the people he works with, this movie has tackled that head on. And the biggest themes are love and trust. You can’t really get much bigger than that.”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Christoph Waltz. “No Time to Die” is produced by MGM and Eon Productions. It opens in theaters on October 8th.

