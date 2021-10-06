Wednesday, October 6, 2021
VIDEO: Student Films Shots Heard in Texas School Shooting; At Least 4 Injured

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was sought Wednesday in the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

*At least four people were injured Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Police said that a fight between students on the second floor of the school escalated when one of the students pulled out a gun and began firing.

Video of the moment shots rang out has been circulating on the Internet. Watch below:

That student has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is now at large and considered armed and dangerous.


A total of four people were hurt, including three students and one adult. Three of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals and the fourth person had minor injuries and was treated and released on the scene.

