VIDEO: Student Films Shots Heard in Texas School Shooting; At Least 4 Injured

*At least four people were injured Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Police said that a fight between students on the second floor of the school escalated when one of the students pulled out a gun and began firing.

Video of the moment shots rang out has been circulating on the Internet. Watch below:

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

That student has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is now at large and considered armed and dangerous.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021



A total of four people were hurt, including three students and one adult. Three of the victims were transported to nearby hospitals and the fourth person had minor injuries and was treated and released on the scene.