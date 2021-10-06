VIDEO: ‘L.A. Law’ Sequel with Blair Underwood Gets Pilot Order from ABC

*The planned “L.A. Law” continuation has just inched closer toward becoming a reality, as ABC has given a pilot green light to the updated version of Steven Bochco’s legal drama.

The reboot, which had been in the works at the network since December, is headlined by Blair Underwood, reprising his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in addition to executive producing along with Anthony Hemingway, who will also direct.

The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC, from 1986-94, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. The show was set in and around the fictitious Los Angeles-based law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak. Many of the cases featured on the show dealt with hot-button issues such as capital punishment, abortion, racism, homophobia, sexual harassment, HIV/AIDS, and domestic violence.

The show’s return will center on a new generation of lawyers at the firm working with Rollins. According to Deadline, other original cast members would likely make appearances should the pilot go to series.

Underwood joined the cast in Season 2 and remained on the show until its end, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Watch his first appearance on the show below: