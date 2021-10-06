Tune-in to ‘Red Bull Dance Your Style’ Competition Live on Caffeine Oct. 10

*Global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style will make its debut in Memphis on Sunday, October 10th at Railgarten.

Per press release, the event will bring together the best in hip-hop, house, waacking, popping, krumping, locking, jookin, and more, the event will celebrate the vibrant dance scene of Memphis and the artists, movers, and creators who have contributed to the city’s legacy within street dance.

The region’s top street dancers will go head to head, via bracket style tournament, performing against a spontaneous soundtrack of mainstream beats to timeless classics. An audience of dance lovers will play judge, ultimately deciding which dancer will advance from each qualifier to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA. With no panel of judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment, wowing the crowd and moving to the beat.

The event will be hosted by New Orleans Artist-Entrepreneur-Producer Pell and Memphis artist and dancer Myles Yachts. The competition is set to highlight the region’s electrifying dance scene and the local artists who are pushing street dance forward.

Competitors include; Memphis’ own Jadyn Smooth (Memphis Jookin’ ) and LaShonté Pop(Memphis Jookin’) in addition to Sohlid Gold (bounce), Evidence (krumping) and more. Additional styles from across the South will feature Nick Fury (freestyle, hip-hop) and Sheik (waacking), among others.

For those unable to attend, the qualifier will be available to watch and vote via official livestream partner Caffeine at 5PM ET.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis qualifier is open to the public and tickets are available for purchase here. Proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to Hurricane Ida relief organized by MaCCNO (The Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans).

For more information about the Memphis qualifier, see here and be sure to follow @RedBullDance on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.