Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Syleena Johnson: R. Kelly ‘Needs be in An Insane Asylum’ … ‘In a Straight Jacket’ – WATCH

Syleena Johnson -- R Kelly (Getty)
Syleena Johnson – R. Kelly

*Syleena Johnson is sharing her thoughts on the latest concerning R. Kelly – and she doesn’t believe he should be in jail.

Last month, R. Kelly was found guilty of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in Brooklyn. He could get life behind bars once sentenced. During the trial, witnesses took the stand and testified that the singer had inappropriate relationships with several underage girls and often subjected them to verbal, physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

On a recent episode of Cocktails With Queens, the co-hosts spoke on recent reports that R. Kelly was allegedly working with prosecutors to get a reduced sentence, by providing information on other celebrities who have been with minors. Syleena Johnson shared her thoughts and said, “I’m not gonna cry. I think he has really been misjudged here. I don’t think he needs to be in jail. I think he needs to be in an insane asylum. Real talk.”

“Don’t get it twisted. I think he needs to be in a straight jacket. I think some of the behavior that has been going`down has been erratic, and I think that a lot of Black men in jail have been misjudged.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mint Condition’s Stokley Williams Revealed Why Group Didn’t Support Member’s Marriage to Toni Braxton [VIDEO]

 

