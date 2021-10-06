Late ’60 Minutes’ Journalist Ed Bradley Honored with Historical Marker in Philly [VIDEO]

*Late “60 Minutes” journalist Ed Bradley was honored in Fairmount Park Thursday with a Pennsylvania historical marker.

Per The Philadelphia Tribune, throughout his career, the Philly native received dozens of prestigious awards in journalism, including Emmys, Duponts and Peabodys.

“I think he’d be genuinely surprised,” said Patricia Blanchet, widow of Ed Bradley.

“He never forgot that he was from this place called The Bottom, known as the Black Bottom at one point in time,” said Blanchet.

“When I learned of his history here (in Philadelphia), it was much more than a place where he was from, but a place that shaped him into the man he’d become,” Blanchet said.

It was Brooklyn resident LeRoy McCarthy of Heterodoxx Inc. who initially pushed for the Ed Bradley Historical Marker.

“Ed Bradley and I are both graduates of Cheyney University. He inspired me while I was there and was the keynote speaker at my graduation in 1992,” he said.

“His words echoed from graduation on, even while at Cheyney and even before Cheyney and into the future. This sign will attest that his legacy will carry on. I’m just happy to be here,” McCarthy said. “I’m not a man of many words but I’m a man of action. Someone who gets the job done.”

Bradley’s historical marker is at Belmont and Edgley avenues, not far from WDAS radio station where the renowned journalist began his broadcast career.

WATCH:

Journalist Ed Bradley made history as the first Black White House correspondent for @CBSNews. Now, his legacy will live on forever, thanks to a historic marker unveiled in his home city, Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/EkO8OSk1uY — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 1, 2021

“That’s where the radio station was. And where Bradley started his career as a jazz DJ and a newsman,” said Radio personality Patty Jackson.

“It just became so remarkable in the city because so many people tuned in to WDAS because they wanted to know what was going on, what was happening in our communities and surroundings. And to see that there was Ed Bradley followed by so many other great journalists like E. Steven Collins and Kent St. John. He ushered in a new era of newsmen,” Jackson said.

“There was a deep pride that we took within us as we saw him go on as the White House correspondent, do ‘60 Minutes’ and seeing him thrive in his career. The legacy he left will never ever be forgotten,” she added.

Bradley died in November 2006 at age 65 following a battle with lymphocytic leukemia.