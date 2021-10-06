Dave Chappelle Catches Heat for Transgender Remarks in Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ [VIDEO]

*Dave Chappelle is catching heat from the LGBTQ community for remarks made in his newest comedy special.

In Netflix’s “The Closer,” which premiered on Tuesday, Chappelle took aim at the trans community, which triggered strong reactions on Twitter.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact,” Chappelle said in “The Closer.”

“Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those p—ies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p—y, but it’s Beyond P—y or Impossible P—y. It tastes like p—y, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood,” he said. “That’s beet juice.”

As reported by PEOPLE, actress and director Taylor Ashbrook tweeted, “As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle’s specials because I think they’re hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious.

“The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I’m really disappointed.”

Writer Kathryn VanArendonk tweeted, “the first thing I did today was watch the new chappelle special and I have not been able to shake my annoyance ever since,” adding in a follow-up tweet, “everything else aside – and it’s hard to set aside – I just have to believe by this point that even the most devoted chappelle audience would love to hear material on something other than his obsession with trans bodies.”

Another moment during the set, Chapelle addresses DaBaby’s homophobic comments.

“Now, you know I go hard in the paint, but even I saw that sh*t and was like, ‘Goddamn, DaBaby,’” Chappelle said. “He pushed the button, didn’t he? He pushed the button, punched the [LGBTQ] community right in the AIDS. Can’t do that, can’t do that. But I do believe—and I’ll make this point later—that the kid made a very egregious mistake. I will acknowledge that. But, you know, a lot of the [LGBTQ] community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy.”

Chappelle then noted that when fans learned the rapper killed a man in Walmart the crime didn’t garner the same reaction as his recent homophobic comments.

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a n***a but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” Dave said.

Elsewhere in the show, Chappelle asked the audience: “This is a real question, and I’m not joking around, is it possible that a gay person can be racist?” he said. “Of course it’s possible. Look at Mike Pence.”

See below a clip via TMZ of Dave’s DaBaby comments: