Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Adele Eyes Las Vegas Residency on Heels of ‘Easy On Me’ Tease (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Adele
Adele teases “Easy On Me” (Oct. 5, 2021)

*On the heels of a visual teaser for her first new music in six years, Adele is reportedly shopping Las Vegas hotels for a planned residency in lieu of touring behind her impending new album.

Billboard is reporting that the hotel search has narrowed down to two possibilities: the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, both run by Live Nation. Both have maximum capacities just shy of 7,000, Billboard reports.

Adele stans already know that she hates touring, so a residency would be the logical choice to promote a new album. On Tuesday (Oct. 5), she tweeted a 21-second black-and-white teaser of “Easy on Me,” showing her putting a cassette bearing the song’s title, into a car stereo while driving through the countryside – as the song’s instrumental played.

Her tweet said “Easy On Me” will be released on Friday, October 15, with her fourth album expected to follow. The tweet comes after posters popped up worldwide bearing the number 30, which is expected to be the title of the highly anticipated album.

Watch the tease below:

