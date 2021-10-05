Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Celebrity

WATCH: New Aretha Franklin Post Office Opens in Detroit

By EURPublisher01
0

*Aretha Franklin was given her propers Monday (Oct. 4) when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was renamed for the late legend.

Members of Franklin’s family as well as postal and elected officials visited the former Fox Creek post office to mark the occasion.

“Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy: A post office with her name on it,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Michigan Democrat and longtime postal service worker. Lawrence also was a friend of Franklin’s and introduced the bill in Congress that resulted in the name change.

The legislation, which was signed by Donald Trump in January, sailed through Congress, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters said. “Sometimes people wonder if Congress can come together,” the Democratic senator said to laughter during the dedication ceremony Monday. “Congress can come together when it comes to standing up and recognizing this amazing person.”

The post office is located about five miles east of downtown and not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that also is named for Franklin. It now will be known as the “Aretha Franklin Post Office Building.”

Previous articleWATCH: Dave Chappelle Tells Morgan Freeman to ‘Shut the F**k Up’ in Promo for Netflix Special ‘The Closer’
Next articleCouple Who Founded Black Home Shopping Channel Team with Streaming Giants
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO