Stevie Wonder’s Son, Model Kailand Morris, Shares Latest Campaigns on Instagram

*Kailand Morris, the son of music icon Stevie Wonder, spoke out earlier this year about designing his own capsule collection with Italian sportswear label Iceberg.

We previously reported that Morris, 20, interned with Dior last winter, and the young model often shares via his Instagram his work with brands like Balmain, Dior, Lacoste and Dolce & Banana – with whom he made his runway debut in 2018, as reported by Black Enterprise.

He established House of KOM, which last summer released a fundraising T-shirt benefitting Black Lives Matter.

“A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities, families, people…all around the world,” he told WWD at the time. “Now being able to do so through a work field that I am also very passionate about, which is fashion design, is a true dream come true.”

In February, Morris dished with The Glass about working on his first capsule collection.

“One of the backbones of House of KOM is that everything we create fabric-wise, from a bag to a shirt, is all 100 per cent sustainable, re-usable, recycled fabrics,” he explained. “People think if you are using a recycled fabric, it is not going to have the same quality and not feel like high-end luxury, but you would really be surprised!”

Morris is one-to-watch as he continues to take the fashion world by storm.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” Morris said of his future plans. “I want people to be surprised by what I have coming up next.”

