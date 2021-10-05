Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Stevie Wonder’s Son, Model Kailand Morris, Shares Latest Campaigns on Instagram

By Ny MaGee
0

Kailand Morris - Getty

*Kailand Morris, the son of music icon Stevie Wonder, spoke out earlier this year about designing his own capsule collection with Italian sportswear label Iceberg. 

We previously reported that Morris, 20, interned with Dior last winter, and the young model often shares via his Instagram his work with brands like Balmain, Dior, Lacoste and Dolce & Banana – with whom he made his runway debut in 2018, as reported by Black Enterprise

He established House of KOM, which last summer released a fundraising T-shirt benefitting Black Lives Matter.

“A huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid was to be able to provide and give back to communities, families, people…all around the world,” he told WWD at the time. “Now being able to do so through a work field that I am also very passionate about, which is fashion design, is a true dream come true.”

READ MORE: Kailand Morris, Son of Stevie Wonder, Interning with Dior Ahead of Capsule Collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailand O. Morris (@kailandmorris)

In February, Morris dished with The Glass about working on his first capsule collection. 

“One of the backbones of House of KOM is that everything we create fabric-wise, from a bag to a shirt, is all 100 per cent sustainable, re-usable, recycled fabrics,” he explained. “People think if you are using a recycled fabric, it is not going to have the same quality and not feel like high-end luxury, but you would really be surprised!”

Morris is one-to-watch as he continues to take the fashion world by storm.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” Morris said of his future plans. “I want people to be surprised by what I have coming up next.”

Check out some of his latest campaigns below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailand O. Morris (@kailandmorris)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailand O. Morris (@kailandmorris)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kailand O. Morris (@kailandmorris)

Previous articleColman Domingo Stars As Bayard Rustin in ‘Rustin’ from Barack and Michelle Obama & Netflix
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO