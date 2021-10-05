Prime Video Has Watchlists Tailored To Your Zodiac + Books & Music!

*Amazon Prime Video has content for everyone!

Inspired by the Autumnal Equinox, the streamer created watch lists tailored to each zodiac and curated recommendations for Amazon Music and Amazon Books.

Curious about your signs content mood? Click VIBE LIST to find out!

With Mercury passing through retrograde for the third and final time in 2021 and the Autumnal Equinox in full swing, you’ll want to check out these titles!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac, it’s no wonder Aries love taking the initiative. They never shy away from adventure, which is why these entertainment recommendations are as bold as they are action-packed. Aries might enjoy movies and series:

Jolt, The Boys, The Tomorrow War, the Wondery original podcast Against the Odds: Thai Cave Rescue, the Amazon Music playlist “EDM Bangers,” and the book A Conspiracy of Mothers by Colleen van Niekerk.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Ruled by irresistible Venus, Taureans are not only sensual and romantic but also very easy to love. We hope you enjoy these heart-eyed entertainment recommendations, fit for the zodiac’s most loveable sign. Check out these movies and series:

Chemical Hearts, Modern Love, and Pequeñas Coincidencias, Wondery’s hit podcast Dr. Death: Miracle Man, and the Amazon Music playlists “100 Greatest Love Songs” and “R&B Love Songs.” Taureans might also like Amazon Original Stories’ A Wedding Thing (The One) by Shea Serrano and Larami Serrano, or Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley, an Amazon First Reads selection for September.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Depicted by the celestial twins, Geminis have an intrinsic duality about them, which, in turn, makes this air sign one of the most versatile in the zodiac. Our list features titles that complement Geminis’ wit, curiosity, and intellect:

Death at a Funeral and Flack on Prime Video, The New York Times podcast Rabbit Hole, the Amazon Music playlist “Elite Rap,” and the short reads Me and Carlos by Tom Perrotta and Please Like Me (But Keep Away) by Mindy Kaling, both from Amazon Original Stories.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Governed by the mystical moon, Cancerians are some of the most compassionate and sentimental people you will ever meet. Here is a vibe list that will surely pull at these adorable crabs’ heart strings – check out:

Beautiful Boy and Uncle Frank on Prime Video, the Wondery original podcast Even the Rich: Diana to Meghan, the playlist “Acoustic Chill” on Amazon Music, and Zikora by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos are confident, passionate, and playful. Ruled by the majestic sun, this shiny fire sign walks into a room with a presence. Our entertainment recommendations feature a variety of bold adventures and strong leads, including:

El Candidato and One Night in Miami…, Wondery’s Against the Odds: Kidnapped in the Desert podcast, the “Classic Rock Hits” playlist on Amazon Music, and The Black Pages by Nnedi Okorafor from Amazon Original Stories’ BLACK STARS Collection.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Perfectionists at heart, Virgos are loyal, meticulous, and devoted to the process that comes with problem solving. Let’s celebrate Virgos’ sharp and analytical minds with a vibe list that’s rooted in the details of a fiction favorite or in the rendition of a must read classic – enjoy:

Radioactive and When We Last Spoke on Prime Video, iHeartRadio’s Drama Queens podcast and the “Rediscover Beyoncé” playlist on Amazon Music, and the book If You Tell by Gregg Olsen.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Libras are often celebrated for their magnetic charm and exquisite aesthetic. This air sign is drawn to both beauty and intellect. Libras will enjoy newly released:

Cinderella and Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, Wondery’s podcast Rich and Daily and the playlist “Girl Squad” on Amazon Music, and Oyinkan Braithwaite’s Treasure available from Amazon Original Stories.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21)

While Scorpios are notorious for their intensity, there’s a lot more to them than meets the eye. Deeply passionate and enigmatic, these entertainment recommendations complement Scorpios’ secretive energy – watch:

I Know What You Did Last Summer, premiering October 15, and The Lie on Prime Video, listen to the podcast Crime Junkie (audiochuck) and the playlist “Rediscover Drake” on Amazon Music, and read Welcome to Cooper by Tariq Ashkanani.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Optimistic and spontaneous, Sagittarians are full of life and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. Given their zest for life and all things carpe diem, this list features an array of comedies that will surely put a smile on any Sagittarius’s face with:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Diff’rent Strokes, the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend (Team Coco) and playlist “Road Trip: ’90s Alternative,” and the short read Shine, Pamela! Shine! by Kate Atkinson from Amazon Original Stories.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Sophisticated and hardworking, there’s no one more disciplined than a Capricorn. For this ambitious earth sign, the recommendations below feature strong leads that are as determined as the cosmos’s very own CEOs. Movies and series recommendations include:

The Underground Railroad and Time on Prime Video. For listening, we suggest the Amazon Original podcast That Scene with Dan Patrick, Amazon Music’s “Lo-Fi Hip Hop” playlist, and Colleen Hoover’s book Layla.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Often recognized for their brilliance, Aquarians are the visionaries of the zodiac, thanks to their avant-garde approach and creative mindset. This list is a combination of sci-fi and fantasy because Aquarians are out of this world. Movies and series to watch include:

Bliss and The Wheel Of Time (premiering November 19). For listening, we recommend the podcast Hidden Brain (Hidden Brain Media) and the playlist “Bass Box.” For book-loving Aquaraians, we suggest 2043…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be) from Nisi Shawl as part of Amazon Original Stories’ BLACK STARS Collection.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are dreamy, imaginative, and sensitive to their surroundings—often recognized for their gifted artistry. These featured recommendations complement their vibrant versatility – watch:

Mary J. Blige’s My Life and Val, listen to Amazon Music’s podcast En La Sala with Becky G and the playlist “Dream Time,” and read Jessica Simpson’s original essay Take the Lead.