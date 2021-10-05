*Oprah Winfrey is keeping her circle small!

The media mogul explained in a recent interview why she only has three close friends.

She opened up about her close friendships while on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday (Oct. 4).

She first detailed her longtime friendship with Maria Shriver, who she’s been friends with for more than four decades. She explained,

“I first met her in the bathroom [while working at] WJZ-TV early in the morning. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins and she was doing evening magazine and had been up all night. [She] was in the bathroom, literally, splashing water on her face, and we started a conversation. I forever think that that was, like, a divine moment that happened because she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career.”

She went on to say other than Maria Shriver, her infamous 42-year friendship with Gayle King, and her close relationship with journalist Bob Greene, she doesn’t have very many friends.

