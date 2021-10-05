FOX SOUL Unveils Fall 2021 Programming Slate: Dame Dash, Charles Oakley, The Clark Sisters & More!

*NEW YORK – FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving unapologetically Black, consumable by all content 365 days a year, has forged strategic partnerships with several top media and entertainment companies, including: The For Us By Us Network, Stellar TV, Black Enterprise, Dame Dash Studios, among others, to release an exciting lineup of new shows this Fall.

“On the heels of a successful first year, we want to continue to climb and offer content that speaks to the community – programming that’s entertaining, educational and inspirational,” said General Manager & Head of Programming James DuBose. “Collaborating with these important media platforms will help us evolve our programming as we aim to continue our efforts in lifting others in the culture.”

Available now on YouTubeTV and YouTube, as well as the FOX SOUL app and website, Samsung TV, ROKU and Tubi, the streaming platform and its strategic partners are bringing a mix of original talk, reality, faith and informational series featuring cultural icons in music, entertainment and sports.

THE FOR US BY US NETWORK

Co-founded by J. Alexander Martin, Roberto Rush Evans and Terence Greene, The For Us By Us Network was formed with a vision to develop quality content around topics, people and trends related to hip hop culture and lifestyle. The media company will bring two new shows to FOX SOUL:

“Chopping It Up with Charles Oakley” – Beginning Thursday, October 7 at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, Charles Oakley, basketball legend, will take viewers into the kitchen as he cooks for his celebrity friends while discussing great topics. Oakley is very passionate about cooking with his unique style, he is not your traditional cook! Oakley can make any meal in 15 minutes and without any measurements, he will blow your mind with great dishes and even better conversations! Everything from entertainment, sports and politics.

– Beginning Thursday, October 7 at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, Charles Oakley, basketball legend, will take viewers into the kitchen as he cooks for his celebrity friends while discussing great topics. Oakley is very passionate about cooking with his unique style, he is not your traditional cook! Oakley can make any meal in 15 minutes and without any measurements, he will blow your mind with great dishes and even better conversations! Everything from entertainment, sports and politics. “Getting Back to Bri”– Briana Camille, the mother of Rick Ross’ three children, will bring you up close and personal to give you access behind the red velvet rope. This real life mom can juggle it all and still deal with the drama that comes with VIP access! Briana is dealing with a high-profile child support settlement that’s public, also dealing with a child who has a disability…..she’s dealing with a lot at once, she’s also fighting a battle with postpartum. Programming run date to be announced shortly.

STELLAR TV

Every Sunday at 6am PST / 9am EST starting October 3, FOX SOUL will designate a four-hour block of faith-based content through its relationship with Central City Productions, producers of Stellar TV. The premiere faith-based, family friendly entertainment network provides programming that is uplifting, positive and aspirational to Black audiences worldwide, kicking off with the rebroadcast of the 36th Annual Stellar Awards, a musical celebration of the best in Gospel. Beginning October 10, the program schedule will include content from the companies’ five decades of productions:

America’s Black Forum , a news and lifestyle program hosted by Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League.

, a news and lifestyle program hosted by Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League. Best of Stellar , retrospective look at the greatest artists and performances from the Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

, retrospective look at the greatest artists and performances from the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Black College Quiz , a competitive scholastic game show featuring HBCU students, hosted by Nephew Tommy.

, a competitive scholastic game show featuring HBCU students, hosted by Nephew Tommy. Mentoring Kings , a docuseries on the successful impact Black male mentors have on their community featuring Hill Harper, Jalen Rose, Wyclef Jean, Master P, and many others.

, a docuseries on the successful impact Black male mentors have on their community featuring Hill Harper, Jalen Rose, Wyclef Jean, Master P, and many others. Stellar Sunday, the source on Inspirational entertainment and celebrity news access to faith-based celebrities, hosted by Willie Moore Jr. and Sonya Blakey.

BLACK ENTERPRISE

The #1 Black media brand, Black Enterprise will continue to bring original programming highlighting Black creatives, executives and cultural movers and shakers to the FOX SOUL platform. Daily at 7PM PST / 10PM EST, Black Enterprise shares insightful original content with the community – two new upcoming shows include “Education- Ensuring No Black Child Will Be Left Behind” and “Gaining A Seat At The Table.”

DAMON DASH STUDIOS

Entrepreneur Damon Dash will bring original content from his Dame Dash Studios to FOX SOUL every Saturday at 4PM PT / 7PM ET beginning October 9. The 4-hour block will feature a mix of cultural music, talk, film and health content from Dash’s streaming platform, which he founded for millenial trendsetters.

HBCU TAILGATE TOUR

The HBCU Tailgate Tour, the experiential tailgate celebration of HBCU culture launched in 2018 is back live this Fall to give HBCU fans, students, and alumni a one-of-a-kind game day Tailgate experience.

“HBCU Tailgate Tour Presented by Microsoft” – Live each Saturday beginning September 25 at 9 AM PST / 12 Noon EST, the one-hour show will be hosted by HBCU alumni Kellie Wells-Brinkley and Jhaliel Thurman from the Tailgate Zone. The Tour is the ultimate experiential tailgate celebration of HBCU culture and will kick-off in Greensboro, NC as North Carolina Central visits their longtime rival North Carolina A&T. Each week the HBCU Tailgate Tour will announce the upcoming location on Tuesday along with a special guest.

HOLLYWOOD CONFIDENTIAL

Created by TV Producer and content creator Steve Jones, Hollywood Confidential is an event series dedicated to educating creatives of color on how to break into the industry; recent one-on-one guests include OSCAR-winning actors Regina King, Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Snoop Dogg, and more.

“The Clark Sisters Special”– On Sunday, October 10 at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, FOX SOUL will exclusively air Hollywood Confidential’s “The Clark Sisters Special,” a tribute to the legendary group. The special is a celebration of The Clark Sisters’ outstanding career as the biggest selling girl group of all time, and in recognition of their 5x NAACP nominated Lifetime biopic (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel) produced by Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah. Covering a wide range of topics from faith, family and forgiveness, the special features exclusive insights from the ladies along with special commentary from GRAMMY Award-winning producers/singers Jermaine Dupri, Faith Evans, Ledisi, SWV, Mary Mary, Donald Lawrence, and EMMY nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis.

THE HOUSE

Starting October 8 at 6PM PST / 9PM EST on Fridays, The House is a 1-hour talk show series focused on the Black LGBTQIA+ experience. It’s the conversation you have with your real friends, the questions you want to ask and a little peek behind the veil for those that are curious. From Trans Trauma to surrogate parenthood, this is the dinner party you don’t want to miss. Each week “The Fam,” our four regular hosts, will invite a unique member from the queer community to add their opinion and experiences to the lively discussion. Serving dinner with the Tea every week. Welcome To The House!

Below is a list of existing original and locally produced shows now streaming on FOX SOUL:

COCKTAILS WITH QUEENS

Every Monday at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, you will find Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson as they sip and serve real life insight and their perspective on the rhythms and the blues of the culture.

FOX SOUL’S BLACK REPORT

The nightly talk-series airs Monday-Friday at 3PM PST / 6PM EST and features Brooke Thomas, Romeo Mastin, Demi Lobo and Niele Anderson, who cover the latest news and topics in the African American community. Recent guests, included nationally recognized trial lawyer Ben Crump, Civil Rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong (organizer out of Minneapolis), CK Hoffler – President of the National Bar Association, President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, and Rep. Karen Bass sponsor of the George Floyd Policing Act, to name a few.

FOX SOUL’S SCREENING ROOM

FOX SOUL’s Screening Room returns on Thursdays at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. The hour-long segment hosted by Vivica A. Fox will contain between one and four short films, each followed by an interview with the filmmaker by the episode’s celebrity host. This is the first of many opportunities to give Black creators a platform to share their visions and gifts with the world.

HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED WITH JASON LEE UNCENSORED

Media personality Jason Lee hosts this popular entertainment podcast turned network show. Lee discusses breaking news and tell-all interviews with entertainment’s biggest names. The show airs every Thursday at 5PM PST / 8PM EST starting December 2nd.

TEA-G-I-F

Host Claudia Jordan, along with blogger Funky Dineva and the insightful Al Reynolds, are dishing the latest celebrity gossip every Wednesday & Friday at 5PM PST / 8PM EST.

THE BOOK OF SEAN

Monday-Friday at 4PM PST / 7PM EST, Dr. Sean McMillan shares his brilliant mind and wisdom on the things that are plaguing us as a culture and as individuals with the goal of making the viewer understand that progress starts with you.

THE MIX

Every Tuesday at 5PM PST / 8PM EST, the music focused talk show features the hottest artists of today as they discuss their music, their most pivotal life moments and how to survive in an industry where very few make it. The show is produced by industry powerhouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and hosted by Zonnique (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper), with four-time Emmy-nominated producer, Jill King (Rachael Ray, The Real, Steve Harvey, Red Table Talk) as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

BUSINESS OF BEING BLACK WITH TAMMI MAC

NAACP award-winning writer, producer, actress and radio and television personality, Tammi Mac, debates with different facets and sides of the culture as she and her weekly guests discuss the business of being Black in America every Monday- Friday at 4PM PST / 7PM EST.