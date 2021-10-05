Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Former Ozy Media Staffers Confirm They Are ‘Not Returning’ to Disgraced Company

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Carlos Watson – via Twitter/Getty

*Former Ozy Media staffers say they are definitely not returning to the job amid reports that the company is closing following a scathing New York Times exposé about a conference call gone wrong. 

We previously reported that the closure comes after a co-founder of the company impersonated a YouTube executive during a funding call with a Goldman Sachs banker while attempting to raise $40 million from the investment bank.

The incident prompted a review of Ozy’s leadership, and despite the company’s announcement last week that it would be closing, Carlos Watson, co-founder of the disgraced digital-media venture, went on TV Monday morning to say that Ozy Media is not going away anytime soon. Watch him tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Carlos Watson’s Ozy Media Not Closing Amid Controversial Fraud Claims [VIDEO]

“There does not appear to be a plan. Carlos has gone completely rogue,” one former staffer tells TheWrap. “The entire editorial staff is done with him — who would possibly go back? Who the hell is going to want to go on ‘The Carlos Watson Show’ now?”

“We are all sick of the roller coaster,” another former employee said.

“We’re going to open for business,” Watson told “Today” show anchor Craig Melvin. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will. This is our Tylenol moment. Last week was traumatic. It was difficult, heartbreaking in many ways.”

Per CNN, “The company has already, in effect, dissolved. Three of the five board members resigned in the wake of The New York Times’ Ben Smith exposé about Ozy’s misrepresentations,” the outlet writes.

Watson responded with a tweet calling the New York Times exposé a “ridiculous hitjob.”

Amid rising scrutiny of the company over the alleged fraudulent activities, Ozy announced Friday it is shutting down. While Watson claims the show will go on, per TheWrap, he has not provided any further details on how he’s going to relaunch a company that his board abruptly shut down last week. 

Eugene Robinson, a former editor at large at Ozy said that Watson was “nuts” to try to relaunch so soon after the controversy surrounding his own company.

 “The brand is damaged beyond repair and the name never made sense,” Robinson told TheWrap. “I’d launch again with a lot of the same staff sans Watson and Rao and rebrand. But I think that golden goose is dead.”

On Monday, Watson claimed that he is reaching out to Ozy staffers. 

“Anyone who wants to come back, I’m going to be excited about that and will have those conversations this week and try to make work,” he told Axios

“Considering that the staff wasn’t told we weren’t closing, and his statement [on Monday] talked only about advertisers, investors and viewers, I am definitely not returning,” one former staffer said. “I’m also just disillusioned with the company. I don’t see how it would work.”

Previous articleWill Downing Announces ‘Sophisticated Soul’ Track List – R&B Superstar’s 25th Album Out Nov. 2
Next articleOmarosa Says Trump May Not ‘Be Healthy Enough’ for 2024 Presidential Run [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO