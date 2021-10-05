Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Florida Residents Petition to Change County Named After Confederate General to Bruce Lee County

By Ny MaGee
Bruce Lee In 'Enter The Dragon'
Bruce Lee in a martial arts position in a scene from the film ‘Enter The Dragon’, 1973. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

*Residents of a Florida county started a Change.org petition last month seeking to rename their county to honor Bruce Lee

Currently, the county honors racist Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, NBC reports.

“It’s time to stop idolizing these Confederate soldiers. Ending racism includes the removal of racist figures, statues, and idols across the south,” reads the petition, which was launched by a Florida-based organization known as Artsemble Underground. “We propose this petition to rebrand Lee County, Florida, in an effort to continue the battle to eradicate racism in the United States.” 

It continued, “We are not trying to change our past, we are trying to improve our future, and what better way than [to] use an inspiring, positive influential figure as our namesake. “

“Robert E. Lee never even set foot in our county. He has nothing to do with this place,” Brian Weaver, who is the owner of Artsemble Underground, said, per NBC News.

Per the report, Confederate Capt. Francis Hendry pushed to name the county after Lee in 1887.

READ MORE: Bruce Lee’s Daughter Slams Tarantino’s Stereotypical Portrayal of Her Father [VIDEO]

In related news, we previously reported that Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee slammed Quentin Tarantino’s comments about the late martial artist star. 

Tarantino appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience over the summer and addressed the criticism over his depiction of Lee in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“I can understand his daughter having a problem with it—it’s her f—ing father, I get that,” the acclaimed director said about Shannon Lee. Everybody else: go suck a d—.”

In a guest column published by The Hollywood Reporter, Shannon said her father’s portrayal in the film is “inaccurate and unnecessary to say the least.” She noted that Tarantino depicted her father “as a dispensable stereotype.”

“If only he’d take the name Bruce Lee off his lips now,” she writes.

#OnceUponATimeInHollywood
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

“And while I am grateful that Mr. Tarantino has so generously acknowledged to Joe Rogan that I may have my feelings about his portrayal of my father, I am also grateful for the opportunity to express this: I’m really f—ing tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was,” she adds. 

“I’m tired of hearing from white men in Hollywood that he was arrogant and an a–hole when they have no idea and cannot fathom what it might have taken to get work in 1960s and ’70s Hollywood as a Chinese man with (God forbid) an accent, to try to express an opinion on a set as a perceived foreigner and person of color,” Shannon continues. “I’m tired of white men in Hollywood mistaking his confidence, passion, and skill for hubris and therefore finding it necessary to marginalize him and contributions.”

“I’m tired of white men in Hollywood finding it too challenging to believe that Bruce Lee might have really been good at what he did and maybe even knew how to do it better than them,” she writes.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

