Emma Grede Makes TV History as First Black Woman Guest Shark On ‘Shark Tank’

*The new season of “Shark Tank” will debut Oct. 8, and the series will feature for the first time a Black woman Shark.

Emma Grede, Good American CEO and SKIMS founding partner, will join Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran, to help entrepreneurs from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York City achieve their dreams, per Shadow and Act.

“In the season premiere, Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark! First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection. A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch

Looking forward to Season 13. Premiers 8th October on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/VWnSbyCeCj — Peter Jones (@dragonjones) September 26, 2021

Greede has worked with talent and brands such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Zac Posen, Christopher Kane, Chivas, Mercedes-Benz, and Sky. She currently serves as chairman of entertainment brand venture ITB, which includes clients such as Calvin Klein, Net-a-Porter and H&M, per the report.

Grede studied business at The London College of Fashion. She once noted the importance of moving on to another job, telling E! News:

“Sometimes you’ve got to know when to go,” she says. “I see a lot more career movement with the men in my businesses than I do see the women in my businesses,” she points out, noting women’s tendency to feel loyalty to a business. “I think if you’re not able to get what you want, then you might have to move on in order to get that.”

And always remember that you are your own best advocate. “We all have this idea,” she continues, “that the companies that we work for are there to further our interests and look after us and the reality is that the business is there to serve the interest of the business. You have to look after yourself and so, that may mean that you have to get up and find something else and that’s fine, too. We’re not supposed to be stagnant in life. That’s like the human condition—we’re supposed to move on.”

“Shark Tank” kicks off Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The episode will stream the next day on Hulu.