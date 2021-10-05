Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Emma Grede Makes TV History as First Black Woman Guest Shark On ‘Shark Tank’

By Ny MaGee
0

Emma Grede
Emma Grede via Twitter

*The new season of “Shark Tank” will debut Oct. 8, and the series will feature for the first time a Black woman Shark.

Emma Grede, Good American CEO and SKIMS founding partner, will join Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran, to help entrepreneurs from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York City achieve their dreams, per Shadow and Act

“In the season premiere, Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, makes history when she joins the Tank as the first Black female guest Shark! First into the tank is an entrepreneur from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who presents her functional apparel and accessories line with an emphasis in hair care and protection. A husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence. A high school art teacher from Burnet, Texas, introduces the Sharks to her convenient and safe way to store jewelry when on the go, while a passionate and renowned fashion designer from New York City wants to transform the way clothes are manufactured in America.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey and Shark Tank’s Daymond John Team-Up to Give Advice to Young Entrepreneurs // STEVE on Watch

Greede has worked with talent and brands such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Zac Posen, Christopher Kane, Chivas, Mercedes-Benz, and Sky. She currently serves as chairman of entertainment brand venture ITB, which includes clients such as Calvin Klein, Net-a-Porter and H&M, per the report. 

Grede studied business at The London College of Fashion. She once noted the importance of moving on to another job, telling E! News:

“Sometimes you’ve got to know when to go,” she says. “I see a lot more career movement with the men in my businesses than I do see the women in my businesses,” she points out, noting women’s tendency to feel loyalty to a business. “I think if you’re not able to get what you want, then you might have to move on in order to get that.”

And always remember that you are your own best advocate. “We all have this idea,” she continues, “that the companies that we work for are there to further our interests and look after us and the reality is that the business is there to serve the interest of the business. You have to look after yourself and so, that may mean that you have to get up and find something else and that’s fine, too. We’re not supposed to be stagnant in life. That’s like the human condition—we’re supposed to move on.”

“Shark Tank” kicks off Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The episode will stream the next day on Hulu.

Previous articleWill Packer to Produce the 94th Oscars® – Event Will Air Live 03-27-22 on ABC
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO