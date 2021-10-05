Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Colman Domingo Stars As Bayard Rustin in ‘Rustin’ from Barack and Michelle Obama & Netflix

By Fisher Jack
0

Colman Domingo - by_Raul_Romo20211003-4533-br6e91
Colman Domingo (Photo: Raul Romo)

We’ve just learned about “Rustin,” a new film coming from Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama in association with Netflix.

“Rustin” tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. It will be written and directed by George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

The cast includes Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola, Candyman, Euphoria) as Bayard Rustin; Chris Rock (Fargo, Untitled David O. Russell Project, Top Five) as activist Roy Wilkins; Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) as A. Philip Randolph and Audra McDonald (Respect) as Ella Baker.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Packer to Produce the 94th Oscars® – Event Will Air Live 03-27-22 on ABC

Chris Rock, TV Guide magazine USA, January 2020.
Chris Rock / Getty

Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald / Allison Michael Orenstein

Glynn Turman
Glynn Turman

“Rustin” is the first feature film that Higher Ground is producing. Higher Ground’s upcoming slate of projects in partnership with Netflix includes the feature films Exit West and Satellite, and the comedic series The G Word with Adam Conover. Higher Ground presented the hit 2021 Netflix film, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

Higher Ground, founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is focused on telling the stories that embody the values the Obamas have championed throughout their lives. Higher Ground produces scripted films, TV series, children’s programs and documentaries exclusively with Netflix, and podcasts exclusively with Spotify.  Its first release American Factory won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and its first podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, was the biggest Spotify Original in history.
source: Netflix

Previous articleEmma Grede Makes TV History as First Black Woman Guest Shark On ‘Shark Tank’
Next articleStevie Wonder’s Son, Model Kailand Morris, Shares Latest Campaigns on Instagram
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO