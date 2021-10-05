We’ve just learned about “Rustin,” a new film coming from Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama in association with Netflix.

“Rustin” tells the story of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. It will be written and directed by George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

The cast includes Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola, Candyman, Euphoria) as Bayard Rustin; Chris Rock (Fargo, Untitled David O. Russell Project, Top Five) as activist Roy Wilkins; Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) as A. Philip Randolph and Audra McDonald (Respect) as Ella Baker.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Packer to Produce the 94th Oscars® – Event Will Air Live 03-27-22 on ABC

“Rustin” is the first feature film that Higher Ground is producing. Higher Ground’s upcoming slate of projects in partnership with Netflix includes the feature films Exit West and Satellite, and the comedic series The G Word with Adam Conover. Higher Ground presented the hit 2021 Netflix film, Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart, and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan.

Higher Ground, founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is focused on telling the stories that embody the values the Obamas have championed throughout their lives. Higher Ground produces scripted films, TV series, children’s programs and documentaries exclusively with Netflix, and podcasts exclusively with Spotify. Its first release American Factory won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, and its first podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, was the biggest Spotify Original in history.

source: Netflix