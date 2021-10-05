Tuesday, October 5, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Singer and The Women

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

For now, the powers that be are waiting to see if there will be some kind of uproar about the behavior of this former singer/alcoholic/cocaine lover/serial cheater/serial sexual assaulter turned network judge. They don’t want to fire him after the recent revelation. It isn’t a revelation. He has done that dozens of times to dozens of women. There is other photographic and video evidence of such.

Can you guess who the singer-turned-judge is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

