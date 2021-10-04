*In the United States it’s easier to obtain the American dream of creating wealth if you’re an entertainer, a professional athlete or a business owner in a lucrative industry.

The trouble is the pursuit of success in these three arenas can be an elusive, never ending marathon, especially if you limit yourself to opportunities just in the United States.

In Dubai, UAE 81 percent of residents there are ex-patriots, people who were born in another country and now call Dubai home. Matthew Boykin is one of them.

Recently he explained why he left New Jersey and why the success he has experienced there could never have happened in the United States. Click on the video above.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Cox Automotive’s Kayla Reynolds Talks About The State of the Auto Industry On SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.