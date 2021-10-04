*ESPN sports anchor Sage Steele is trending following Wednesday taping of the podcast, “Uncut,” where she made a few shocking comments.

During Jay Cutler’s show, the former footballer called Steele the “Candace Owens of ESPN” after the two discussed the criticism she has gotten for her anti-vaccine stance. Steele said ESPN’s vaccine mandates are “sick” and “scary,” but got it to keep her job: “I respect a lot of Candace Owens,” said Steele about the controversial Black commentator who is also not a fan of COVID vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, another clip from the show was picked up and went viral. Cutler and Steele had a conversation about the Black identity and former President Barack Obama when discussing how Steele would fill out the census. Steele said that she told a friend that said Barack Obama chose Black as his race on the Census because bi-racial is not an option. “Congratulations to the President, that’s his thing.” She added, “I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”

Check out these reactions:

So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way “know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on.” Clown behavior. pic.twitter.com/edgTVopQqg — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2021

My dad is white and my mom was a Chilean immigrant. I consider myself Latina even though she is currently “nowhere to be found” because (like Obama’s father) she is dead. @sagesteele is awful. https://t.co/zEzDTnfmHf — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) October 3, 2021

This comment by @sagesteele regarding @BarackObama is beyond idiotic. Why is it fascinating? @halleberry was estranged from her dad and still calls herself Black. And Sage, the @uscensusbureau is filled out EVERY year. We did it LAST YEAR. Race has been on it since 1790. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾👀 https://t.co/SDSfLlmd46 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 3, 2021