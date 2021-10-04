Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

WATCH and See Why Sage Steele’s Obama Comments Are Pissin’ People Off!

By Fisher Jack
0

Sage Steele - Barack Obama (Getty)
Sage Steele – Barack Obama (Getty)

*ESPN sports anchor Sage Steele is trending following Wednesday taping of the podcast, “Uncut,” where she made a few shocking comments.

During Jay Cutler’s show, the former footballer called Steele the “Candace Owens of ESPN” after the two discussed the criticism she has gotten for her anti-vaccine stance. Steele said ESPN’s vaccine mandates are “sick” and “scary,” but got it to keep her job: “I respect a lot of Candace Owens,” said Steele about the controversial Black commentator who is also not a fan of COVID vaccine mandates.

On Sunday, another clip from the show was picked up and went viral. Cutler and Steele had a conversation about the Black identity and former President Barack Obama when discussing how Steele would fill out the census. Steele said that she told a friend that said Barack Obama chose Black as his race on the Census because bi-racial is not an option. “Congratulations to the President, that’s his thing.” She added, “I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 29th Wedding Anniversary: ‘I Can’t Imagine Life Without You’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

 

 

Check out these reactions:

Previous articleCritical Black History: Stories that Need to be Told!
Next articleOn THE REAL: Big Girl Dancer Amanda LaCount On Breaking Stereotypes | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO