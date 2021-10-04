Monday, October 4, 2021
Tyler Perry Teams with Blumhouse on Thriller ‘Help’

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*Tyler Perry and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse are joining forces on a new thriller titled “Help.”

The pair shared the news Friday at the second annual BlumFest, Deadline reports. The plot details haven’t been revealed. The movie will begin filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta next year. 

Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery and the Wrong Turn horror franchise) is slated to write and direct “Help.”

Next up for Blumhouse is the Universal/Miramax sequel “Halloween Kills,” which arrives in theaters and on NBC’s Peacock streaming service on Oct. 15.

Perry is also starring in Adam McKay’s new ensemble comedy “Don’t Look Up” for Netflix. Set to debut in theaters on Dec. 10 and streaming on Dec. 24. 

Perry stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, ​Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, and Rob Perlman.

Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video announced the release date for the latest installment of Jason Blum’s “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” a series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling.

The titles are by emerging filmmakers in the horror/thriller genre.

The first four films in the series debuted last fall, with the next four to premiere in October. Per press release, Bingo Hell and Black As Night will launch on October 1, followed by Madres and The Manor on October 8.

Peep the synopsis for each new here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

