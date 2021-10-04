Monday, October 4, 2021
Trailer: Kevin Garnett Documentary ‘Anything is Possible’ Headed to Showtime (Watch)

Kevin Garnett - Anything is Possible (Showtime)
*He was the first basketball player in two decades to bypass college altogether and enter the NBA out of high school.

“Anything is Possible,” the apt title of a documentary spotlighting the remarkable rise and reign of Kevin Garnett, hits Showtime beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

The film explores how Garnett’s decision to become eligible for the NBA draft out of high school changed the face of the NBA and ushered in a phenomenon that reverberated beyond the league and even the sport.

In addition to Garnett, the film features a range of dynamic voices and characters including Snoop Dogg, Sam Cassell, Pau Gasol and more.

Watch the trailer below:

