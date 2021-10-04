Tameka Foster Responds to Hate She Received During Marriage to Usher

*Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster opens up about their marriage in her new memoir titled “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State,” which is now available to purchase.

Foster tells Page Six that one of the biggest misconceptions is that she married the global superstar for his money.

“The truth is, I really, really loved my husband,” Foster said. “It wasn’t bull****. It wasn’t gold-digging. I always said that I took a pay cut when I married him.”

Throughout their relationship, Foster was labeled a gold digger, she was criticized for being eight years older than the singer and there were rumors that she didn’t get along with Usher’s mother. Page Six writes, Usher canceled “their wedding when his mother told him Foster was five years older than she actually was.”

Foster said the most hurtful comments came from talk show maven Wendy Williams.

“I think she really had pegged me wrong and she just ran with it; it was great clickbait,” Foster recalled. “I was like low-hanging fruit for her to fight. And what I know about celebrities is … celebrities are always the person that’s favored. And I’m the underdog. I was a nobody, it’s easy to pick on me. I don’t have a big team that’s gonna be able to ever hit back.”

Last month, Foster promoted her book on the “Tamron Hall” show and shared how she coped with the tragic loss of her son, Kile Glover, almost 10 years ago. The child died from head injuries he suffered in a jet skiing accident. Watch the interview below.

