Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Moment Halle Berry’s Beauty Affected His Game

*Shaquille O’Neal appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on September 22, and recalled the comment Halle Berry’s beauty stopped him at the free throw line while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“My heart started fluttering, I get nervous, I call a time out,” O’ Neal recalled. “Coach said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘Shut up, Halle Berry is here to watch me. Nobody shoots, make sure I get the ball.’ And guess what, I actually made the free throw. I made the free throw, I was looking at Halle like [winks].”

O’Neal also shared that he had a speech impediment as a child and Berry is “the only woman that makes my stuttering come back.”

Clarkson also noted that the actress “looks even better in person.”

“I was like, oh my god, I feel so inferior right now, it was crazy,” she jokingly said of the first time she met Berry. “She’s breathtakingly beautiful, and she’s so sweet.”

Meanwhile, in a new GQ interview, Will Smith recalls a conversation he had with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm about his fantasy of having a harem including Berry and ballerina Misty Copeland.

“What she was doing was essentially cleaning out my mind, letting it know it was OK to be me and be who I was. It was OK to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married, and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas, in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins. That was really the process that Michaela worked me through to let me realize that my thoughts were not sins, and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh*t.”

Smith also get candid in the GQ feature about his marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Smith said.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”