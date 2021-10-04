*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Comedian, actress and author Phoebe Robinson joins Jemele to discuss her new book, “Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes.”

Phoebe also discusses what it was like to tour with former First Lady Michelle Obama on her book tour, how she found her voice in comedy, and how it feels to have her first stand-up comedy special debuting on HBO Max.

Also, Jemele has some advice for the loud and wrong.

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 160

0:00: Jemele Hill on R. Kelly’s conviction, Aaliyah and the numerous Black women who were victimized by him

5:33: Phoebe reflects on her early days in stand-up, getting paid in chicken wings and beer, working a day job and not receiving the same respect as male comedians.

12:54: On her admiration for Wanda Sykes.

16:48: Shares stories on touring with Michelle Obama during the “Becoming” book tour.

“When you’re next to her (Michelle Obama), you don’t exist”

Being asked to tour with her after Michelle appeared on final episode of 2 Dope Queens

Shares a story on how she introduced Michelle to Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road.

21:26: On moving on to producing and striving to be at a Mindy Kaling or Tina Fey level

23:35: On her upcoming HBO Max comedy special.

24:57: On her 2020 podcast “Black Frasier” and what it is like recording with her boyfriend.

37:21: On guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live

39:03: On her new Comedy Central show “Doing the Most” and trying new hobbies/experiences.

44:18: Reflects on 2 Dope Queens and ending it on the right note.

48:07: On her new book “Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes”

57:38: Jemele sounds off on NBA players speaking out against the Covid-19 vaccine

