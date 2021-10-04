Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Podcast

New on ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’: Phoebe Robinson on touring with Michelle Obama and Turning Her on to Lil Nas X | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Phoebe Robinson - Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Phoebe Robinson

*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” Comedian, actress and author Phoebe Robinson joins Jemele to discuss her new book, “Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes.”

Phoebe also discusses what it was like to tour with former First Lady Michelle Obama on her book tour, how she found her voice in comedy, and how it feels to have her first stand-up comedy special debuting on HBO Max.

Also, Jemele has some advice for the loud and wrong.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Moment Halle Berry’s Beauty Affected His Game

Below are key moments and time stamps from the episode. Please let me know if you can share this with your readers. You can find a link to cover art HERE. 

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 160

0:00: Jemele Hill on R. Kelly’s conviction, Aaliyah and the numerous Black women who were victimized by him

5:33: Phoebe reflects on her early days in stand-up, getting paid in chicken wings and beer, working a day job and not receiving the same respect as male comedians.

12:54: On her admiration for Wanda Sykes.

16:48: Shares stories on touring with Michelle Obama during the “Becoming” book tour.

  • “When you’re next to her (Michelle Obama), you don’t exist”
  • Being asked to tour with her after Michelle appeared on final episode of 2 Dope Queens
  • Shares a story on how she introduced Michelle to Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road.

21:26: On moving on to producing and striving to be at a Mindy Kaling or Tina Fey level

23:35: On her upcoming HBO Max comedy special.

24:57: On her 2020 podcast “Black Frasier” and what it is like recording with her boyfriend.

37:21: On guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live

39:03: On her new Comedy Central show “Doing the Most” and trying new hobbies/experiences.

44:18: Reflects on 2 Dope Queens and ending it on the right note.

48:07: On her new book “Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes”

57:38: Jemele sounds off on NBA players speaking out against the Covid-19 vaccine
source: Paul Yadgir – dkcnews.com

Previous articleTyler Perry Teams with Blumhouse on Thriller ‘Help’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO