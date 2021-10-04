Monday, October 4, 2021
NBAer Enes Kanter Calls Out LeBron James for Not Encouraging Players to Get Jab

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James - Enes Cantor
LeBron James – Enes Cantor / YouTube

*Looks like LeBron James is getting dragged into the vaccination debate whether he like it or not. Even though he’s admitted to getting the COVID jab, he says it’s not his job to encourage other NBA players to do so.

Yep, for someone known for speaking his mind on a myriad of other issues, the primary face of the NBA has made it clear that he doesn’t believe he should be speaking out on this particular issue.

“I don’t talk about other people and what they should do,” James said. “We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people do for their bodies and livelihoods.

“I know what I did for me and my family … But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things they want to do, that’s not my job.”

Paying attention to James’s comment is veteran center Enes Kanter who was asked if he was surprised by James’ stance. Kanter admitted that he was disappointed by James’ lack of encouragement for those around him.

We can certainly understand Kanter’s concern because we’re in a pandemic, and everyone’s decision impacts the rest of the world.

The bottom line NBA is above a 90 percent vaccination rate, though some notable players, including Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal, are believed to be holding out.

By the way, with the league’s 2021-22 season set to kick off in less than a month, another used-be-holdout was Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors. He has now decided to go ahead and get the COVID vaccine.

Fisher Jack

