Mike Tyson Says He’s Down to Fight One of the Paul Brothers [VIDEO]

*Mike Tyson says he’s down to face off in the ring with the Paul brothers, noting that the event would draw millions of people and make millions of dollars.

Appearing in a new episode of his Hotboxin’ series, Tyson and special guest Freddie Gibbs dish about how “boxing fell off,” and the rise of celebrity boxing matches.

“They just need to put the right fights together, man. You know what I’m sayin’?” Gibbs said. “I’m sick of seeing of all these Jake Paul fights and all that type of shit.”

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson responded. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

When Gibbs asks Tyson if he’s open to fighting Jake or his brother, Logan Paul, the famed boxer replied: “Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,” he said, noting his preference to go toe to toe with Logan, who recently lasted eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather.

Gibbs then questioned whether the brothers would accept such a challenge.

“$100 million bucks? They’ll do anything,” Tyson said.

“Yeah, I wanna see a n***a get knocked out,” Gibbs replied.

Watch their full conversation via the clip above.

Tyson’s comments come months after Logan said he could beat 55-year-old Tyson in a boxing match because “he’s old.”

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson,” the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-fighter said back in June. “My lawyer mentioned it and he’s like, ‘Nah, Tyson will rip your head off, you don’t stand a chance.’ I’m like, ‘I just went through all this.’ You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. He’s old, old.”

Like Paul, Tyson was recently in action, having made a long-awaited return to the ring to fight Roy Jones Jr in November of last year.

That fight ended in a draw but Tyson claimed afterward that he was ready for his next fight.