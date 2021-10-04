*”Michael Colyar’s Super Star Interviews,” the one-hour show hosted by funnyman Michael Colyar, returns for its second season on Wednesday, October 6th with Billionaire B. herself B. Simone at 6 pm (PST), airing ‘live’ exclusively on YouTube.

The popular show kicks-off season two from Los Angeles with B. Simone who has leveraged her humble beginnings and hilarious antics into one of the most visible and lucrative personal brands on social media. In addition to being an influencer, she is an entrepreneur and CEO of her self-funded beauty brand, an author, music artist, comedian and recurring cast member of MTV’s popular improv and sketch comedy show, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out. Most recently, B. Simone landed one of her greatest career achievements when she was selected for the lineup of the Lit AF Comedy Tour, hosted by Martin Lawrence.

The Michael Colyar’s Super Star Interviews Show brings information, inspiration, and entertainment to its audience. Known world-wide for his infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Michael Colyar shares his undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Colyar’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. He elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.

“I am so excited to kick off the second season of the show with the beautiful B. Simone,” says Colyar.

This show is anchored by one of the nation’s funniest comedians. Michael Colyar’s purely funny and engaging show has featured entertaining conversations with celebrities such as Tiffany Haddish, Wyclef Jean, Russell Simmons, Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Brian McKnight, John Salley, Blair Underwood, Loretta Devine, Melba Moore, TS Madison, Garrett Morris, Jody Watley, Lou Gossett, Jr, Paul Rodriguez, Hill Harper and more.

Tune in weekly to Michael Colyar’s Super Star Interviews on YouTube, broadcasting 6p – 7p (PST), 8p – 9p (CST), 11p – 12 M (EST).

Follow Michael @michaelcolyar or follow him on his CashApp $michaelcolyarsmoney

source: BNM Publicity Group