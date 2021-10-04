Monday, October 4, 2021
‘Just Like We Got You Elected, We Can Get You Out’: Activists Chase Kyrsten Sinema into a Bathroom Stall (Watch)

kyrsten sinema
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) ducking into bathroom stall as activists confront her at ASU

*When you’re one of two conservative-leaning Democrats in the Senate and standing in the way of your party’s attempt to enact legislation that will actually change lives, you might find yourself being chased into a bathroom stall – politely – by Dems who need you to explain yourself.

Members of the social justice group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) on Sunday, Oct. 3 tweeted video of their attempt to chat up Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on her objection to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. They caught her coming out of her classroom at Arizona State University, where she teaches.

“Actually, I’m heading out,” she told the group members, who started talking to her anyway, as she hustled off.

“We need to hold you accountable to what you told us, what you promised us that you were going to pass when we knocked on doors for you,” an activist, Blanca, says as they follow her into the rest room. “It’s not right.”

As Sinema ducked into a bathroom stall and closed the door, the group members stood facing the stall and kept addressing her, saying the Build Back Better plan has “solutions that we need.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” said the woman filming. Watch below:

Another clip captured Sinema’s exchange with a separate protester, who followed the Democrat back into her classroom.

“We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her,” the caption reads. “She’s been completely inaccessible.” In the footage, the group stands outside, chanting, “Build back better! Pass the bill!” and “Undocumented! Unafraid!”

Watch below:

