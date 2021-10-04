Monday, October 4, 2021
HomeMedia
Media

Facebook and EVERY Associated App DOWN for the Count in Worldwide Outage

By Fisher Jack
0

Facebook-logo-icon-625x300_21_August_20*If you’re trying to access Facebook, Instagram and other associated apps and functions, but CAN’T … it’s because the company suffered a major outage across several countries on Monday.

Here’s more about the problem via Business Insider:

Users reported having issues accessing Facebook apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook itself on the website Downdetector, which tracks outages and issues across various websites and services.

The issues began around 11:45am ET on Monday, according to user reports on Downdetector. They appeared to affect users in many countries around the world.

In a tweet addressing the outage, Facebook said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram also addressed the outage on Twitter, saying, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.”

In a tweet made shortly after the surge in outage reports, WhatsApp said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

Previous articleCarlos Watson’s Ozy Media Not Closing Amid Controversial Fraud Claims [VIDEO]
Next article‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 By Disney Channel
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO