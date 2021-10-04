Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 29th Wedding Anniversary: ‘I Can’t Imagine Life Without You’

*Barack Obama and Michelle Obama shared touching tributes on social media over the weekend to mark their 29th wedding anniversary.

The former first lady posted a throwback of her and the former president lounging on a couch together along with another shot of them cuddled on a different couch.

“How it started vs. how it’s going,” wrote Michelle on Instagram on Sunday. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you! ❤️😘.”

Barack later posted the following message to his wife on Instagram: “Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend,” he shared. “I can’t imagine life without you.”

The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and are parents to daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

Barack and Michelle returned to Chicago’s South Side last week for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the multimillion-dollar Obama presidential center.

“Chicago is where I found the purpose I’d been seeking,” Obama said. “Chicago is where everything most precious to me begins.”

The multi-building project will include a museum, public library, athletic center, children’s playground and test kitchen, the AP reported. It is being financed through private donations, including $3.5 million from the Obama Foundation for a public facility for track and field competitions. The center will not include a formal “presidential library,” according to the Sun-Times.

Obama has described the center as a hub for youth programming and public gatherings. The center will help create about 5,000 jobs during and after construction.