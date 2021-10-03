*Tyrese Gibson, the 42-year-old singer and star of the Fast & Furious franchise announced on IG that he and girlfriend Zelie Timothy, founder for the eyelash company “The Lash Mansion” are calling it Splitsville or are they.

The post, which was a video the 25-year-old social media influencer – naked – while music played in the background, with the caption:

“We had so much potential. We really did,” he wrote. “I wish you well, ending on a good note is a good thing….. [ link in the bio ] I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!”

Dang, we’re not in the position to tell nobody how they should grieve, but posting a nude video of the object of your affection as you breakup is some strange sh*t.

But it’s Tyrese and we’re kind of used to his weird ass by now, or at least should be. And let’s not even get into the age difference between Tyrese and Zelie.

Right, Hollywood sh*t. Let’s not even, but yuck.

Zelie Timothy announced the breakup in the same manner, sharing the same video but with a much different caption.

“You can’t force a man to respect you. But you can refuse to not be disrespected -Unknown [ link in bio ] I wish the very best for you I hope you figure it out,” she wrote.

The ‘link in bio” of which both are referring leads to Zelie’s Youtube page. Is it a scam, a sham or something even more egregious?

WAIT! We’ve got an UPdate!! According to TheYBF, the whole thing was a hoax designed to garner new YouTube followers for both Tyrese and Zelie (watch below).

Gibson admitted so three days after the initial videos announcing their “breakup” were posted. In a nine minute diatribe, the actor/singer admits he came up with the idea to pretend to break up in order to gain followers.

We don’t know how many followers she gained from the ordeal but Zelie currently has over 8,000 YouTube total subscribers.