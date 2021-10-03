Sunday, October 3, 2021
Robinhood Allowed to Rob Ice Cube of his Likeness – Judge Rules Against Rapper/Actor | VIDEO

Ice Cube – Getty

*It appears Ice Cube didn’t have a very good day in court after his lawsuit against online trading app Robinhood over misusing his likeness and lyrics in an email marketing campaign was dismissed by a San Francisco federal court.  

His claim was that Robinhood’s usage of his image, as well as a phrase made famous by his mega-hit song “Check Yo Self” violated his publicity rights under California law.  

Ice Cube’s attorney Michael Taitelman of Freedman + Taitelman said in an email, “The judge is wrong!” 

“You cannot take people’s lyrics and likeness as an endorsement without permission.”

Reuters reports that the U.S. Magistrate, the Honorable Judge Laurel Beeler noted that Cube did not prove the company tried to misrepresent their relationship with the artist by using the catchphrase and picture of him in its newsletter.  

She noted he did not prove that the company tried to misrepresent their relationship with the artist by including the hook from “Check Yo Self” and a picture of him in its newsletter and further stated that Ice Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, was unsuccessful in proving false endorsement and that he and his team do “more than alleged unauthorized use.” 

Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay, a Robinhood spokesperson, said that her company believes that the judge made the correct decision, according to Reuters.

The news outlet shared that the business will “always vigorously defend its reputation against false accusations of wrongdoing.”

This marks the second time the judge ruled in Robinhood’s favor, and, unfortunately for Ice Cube, this ruling is final. 

