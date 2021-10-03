Female Boxer Claressa Shields Challenges Jake Paul to Match

*Could we be in for a match between Jake Paul and Claressa Shields?

On Thursday, (Sept. 30), boxer Claressa Shields called out Jake Paul and challenged him to a match. Notably, Claressa Shields is the only boxer in history to simultaneously hold four major world titles in two different weight classes. She also has two Olympic gold medals.

Claressa Shields called out Jake Paul by stating:

"Jake Paul gets inside a boxing ring with me, he's getting his a** whooped! And look, Jake Paul is gonna say a lot of stuff. He's gonna say 'Oh, she's a woman, I would never fight a girl. It's a lose-lose because if I beat her I'm a woman beater'–that's what he gon' say. Well look, this is the truth: I am a decorated female fighter. I'm the motherf**king GWOAT. I saw him make that post today with Amanda Serrano, he needs to know that I'm the GWOAT. Me and Amanda Serrano share that sometimes because I have a lot of love and respect for her, but I feel like when he said it he was being petty, so that's just my word to him. I'm the GWOAT, and I been that."

