Drake Buys into California Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Chain

*Drake has become the latest famous person to invest in the California-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. The self-proclaimed Champagne Papi has shown a penchant for investing in companies.

He joins Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner as investors in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

It his portion is a “significant ownership stake” in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain but will reportedly own less than 50 percent.

In a statement, Drake shared, “I tried the food, and it was amazing.”

He continued, “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Drake has invested in Green Tea, whiskey and, yes, champagne. It was only a matter of time before chicken popped up on Papi’s radar.