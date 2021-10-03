Sunday, October 3, 2021
Drake Buys into California Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Chain

By EurWebWriter
Drake (eating hot-chicken) - Instagram
Drake getting ready to devour some Dave’s hot chicken

*Drake has become the latest famous person to invest in the California-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. The self-proclaimed Champagne Papi has shown a penchant for investing in companies.  

He joins Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner as investors in Dave’s Hot Chicken. 

It his portion is a “significant ownership stake” in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain but will reportedly own less than 50 percent.  

In a statement, Drake shared, “I tried the food, and it was amazing.” 

He continued, “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.” 

Drake has invested in Green Tea, whiskey and, yes, champagne. It was only a matter of time before chicken popped up on Papi’s radar. 

 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

