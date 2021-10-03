Drake Buys into California Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Chain

*Drake has become the latest famous person to invest in the California-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken. The self-proclaimed Champagne Papi has shown a penchant for investing in companies.
He joins Samuel L. Jackson and Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner as investors in Dave’s Hot Chicken.
It his portion is a “significant ownership stake” in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain but will reportedly own less than 50 percent.
In a statement, Drake shared, “I tried the food, and it was amazing.”
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The UNdynamic Duo? – Trick Daddy and Trina Show Removed from Miami Radio
View this post on Instagram
He continued, “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”
Drake has invested in Green Tea, whiskey and, yes, champagne. It was only a matter of time before chicken popped up on Papi’s radar.
Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/Fbtki3mjKc
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 25, 2021