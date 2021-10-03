*Chris Webber has long been associated with the medicinal dating back to when he was suspended for violating the NBA substance abuse policy after testing positive for an “unnamed substance.” But taking age and demographics into account, the hood always suspected it was Mary Jane that they found all up in his membranes.

Now, as a grown ass man and newly minted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Webber is bringing a $50 million cannabis facility to Detroit, Michigan, according to a TMZ report.

This comes after C-Webb already launched a $100 million equity fund with the assistance of JW Asset Management that aims to help minority entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry-which has proven to be very resistant to diversity and equity for minorities and people of color.

Now, he’s taking it one step further and building Players Only Holdings — a 180,000 square foot facility featuring a 60,000 square foot cultivation, a dispensary and a cannabis consumption lounge.

The Detroit location will be co-owned by Chris and Lavetta Willis and will also serve as a training facility focused on cannabis cultivation, creative content and management, branding and real estate.

The compound is expected to be finished in March 2022. Webber also has a cannabis training program in California titled Cookies Campus.

Indeed, C-Webb is setting himself up to be the real deal in this game.

“We will create, foster and provide a cannabis ecosystem that celebrates diversity, creates jobs, and benefits this community – focusing intensely on those who are being left behind,” Webber said.

“As social equity programs struggle in many states, we are here to support legacy operators who created the foundation for this industry so that they are included in future iterations of it while we wait on the politics to catch up.”