Sunday, October 3, 2021
Bruno Mars Will Sing for You for and Only Charge $3 Milly | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Bruno Mars (Getty)
*This next bit o’ news features a gentleman named Troy Brown. Whose Troy Brown, you ask? Why Troy Brown is the son of Motorola CEO Greg Brown. He’s also the dude that dropped a cool $3 million for Bruno Mars to sing at Troy’s wedding in Cape Cod. 

Must be white…errr….we mean nice. And, as far as we’re concerned, that was easy money for Bruno Mars. We ain’t mad at ya, Bruno. (Tupac voice) 

Even the wedding planner, Marcy Blum, is considered elite.  Her clients have included Billy Joel and Katie Lee, LeBron and Savannah James, socialite Fabiola Beracasa and Jason Beckman and George Soros and Tamiko Bolton, plus members of the Rockefeller family. 

It was prefaced by rehearsal dinner thrown by James Beard award-winning chef Mario Carbone. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Toni Braxton to Produce, Star in Lifetime’s ‘Fallen Angels Book Club’ Movie Series

The event included a marching band that lead guests to a “secret” speakeasy with the password “Magic” used to gain entry.  Guests had been given by women dressed as flappers that said, “Join us in room 24,” in reference to Mars’ hit song “24K Magic.” 

Bruno Mars took the stage to perform for guests not long afterwards.  

We definitely ain’t madatcha Bruno. In fact, we wish we was you. 🙂 Get that loot!

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

