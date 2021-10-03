*This next bit o’ news features a gentleman named Troy Brown. Whose Troy Brown, you ask? Why Troy Brown is the son of Motorola CEO Greg Brown. He’s also the dude that dropped a cool $3 million for Bruno Mars to sing at Troy’s wedding in Cape Cod.

Must be white…errr….we mean nice. And, as far as we’re concerned, that was easy money for Bruno Mars. We ain’t mad at ya, Bruno. (Tupac voice)

Even the wedding planner, Marcy Blum, is considered elite. Her clients have included Billy Joel and Katie Lee, LeBron and Savannah James, socialite Fabiola Beracasa and Jason Beckman and George Soros and Tamiko Bolton, plus members of the Rockefeller family.

It was prefaced by rehearsal dinner thrown by James Beard award-winning chef Mario Carbone.

The event included a marching band that lead guests to a “secret” speakeasy with the password “Magic” used to gain entry. Guests had been given by women dressed as flappers that said, “Join us in room 24,” in reference to Mars’ hit song “24K Magic.”

Bruno Mars took the stage to perform for guests not long afterwards.

We definitely ain’t madatcha Bruno. In fact, we wish we was you. 🙂 Get that loot!