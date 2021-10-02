Saturday, October 2, 2021
The UNdynamic Duo? – Trick Daddy and Trina Show Removed from Miami Radio

By EurWebWriter
*It appears that Trick Daddy and Trina’s morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ has been taken off the air, according to reports.  

The apparently undynamic duo had been together since 2020 but there’s no word on why the plug was pulled last week. They seemed like a perfect match for Miami radio as each has represented the Miami hip-hop at varying stages and degrees over the years and had co-starred with on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and there was even talk of them doing an album together. 

However, much like their radio show, the record disintegrated without reason as well. 

“With the radio show, I am giving you a mix of Trina the MC and entertainer, as well as Katrina the businesswoman and the personality speaking to some of your favorite stars,” Trina told the Miami New Times. “I have become the interviewer at the forefront of our show. Infuse this with Trick Daddy’s raw personality, and the listeners will hear a different side of our chemistry.” 

The duo fashioned themselves as being the voice Miami’s Liberty City. However, when we anoint ourselves as “the voice of whatever” we set ourselves up to eventually come into opposition to that group.  Trina was hit with major backlash over her comments on air about protesters and looters that had taken over the streets in Miami after the death of George Floyd.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets. These animals off the streets that are running ’round in Miami-Dade County actin’ like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.” 

Needless to say, people ain’t like that at all. Especially not her constituents in Liberty City. She eventually had to apologize. And Trick Daddy?  His name alone is problematic not to mention his views on just about everything. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

